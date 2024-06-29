Subscribe
News

Cardi B Beefs With Milagro Gramz After BET Experience Show Mishap

Published on June 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

BET Experience 2024

Cardi B was the headlining act to usher in the return of the BET Experience Concert Series this weekend in Los Angeles, but the show ran into a technical snag. Cardi B, known for her passion onstage and off, gave a verbal lashing to the production crew which got a response from a celebrity blogger, prompting the Bronx superstar to unleash some fiery bars in that direction as well.

Cardi B, Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Davido were among the headlining acts for the BET Experience Concert Series at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. The show took place on Friday (June 28) and the sold-out crowd was treated to a medley of Bardi’s biggest hits with the rapper inviting fans to piece together clues as to when she’ll drop another full-length album.

However, the show wasn’t without mishaps, none of which were Cardi’s fault. As reposted by entertainment blogger Milagro Gramz, a video from local radio station REAL 92.3 and the Big Boy’s Neighborhood show featured Cardi having some choice words for the production team for missing the cues in her performance after she spent well over six figures for the moment.

Milagro Gramz captioned the video on X in her reposting with, “I understand that people have families to feed, but I wished we lived in a better world because no one should ever be disrespected like this in a workplace environment/at all. This principle isn’t exclusive to less glamorous positions. Celebrities included.”

Cardi, seeing the post from Gramz, fired back on X saying, “Girl shut up.. when you do a show you don’t pay after you pay before.. I paid 350,000 up front the least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what??? At the end of the day that money is not returnable… don’t half ass my show because you comfortable when I definitely don’t half ass when it comes to paying.. don’t tell me how to talk to anybody when you the same ho talkin bout my kids and other deceased parents for no reason.”

It didn’t end there with Gramz adding in another post, “Y’all wanna know what’s sooooo crazy??? We did a show this past Thursday or Friday & I spoke about how beautiful Cardi’s kids are how good of a mother and how loving towards them I feel she is. I’ve repeatedly said, even though they’ve stepped into the industry and are doing amazing things I won’t discuss or post them out of respect. Like a real b*tch simply because previous words had been misconstrued and I don’t care for Cardi B as an entertainer. Y’all be loud and wrong asf and I be laughing at yall dumbass.”

Cardi didn’t let that reply go and wrote, “This wasn’t you talking about my child when she was 1 years old for no reason but you want to talk about morals??? Go to hell.. you been itching for a response from me go scratch your ass ho.”

Peep the audio below.

Gramz didn’t back down nor apologize and wrote, “This was your ace in the hole? You played yaself STUPIDO.”

From there, Cardi B deaded the argument and blocked Milagro Gramz swiftly.

On X, formerly Twitter, we’ve got reactions below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

RELATED TAGS

BET Experience Cardi B
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT
News

Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D Denied Bail Over Life Story Profit Concerns

BET Experience 2024 15 items
News

Cardi B Beefs With Milagro Gramz After BET Experience Show Mishap

2024 Dreamville Music Festival
News

Lil Durk “Went Hollywood For A Year,” Benny The Butcher, OT The Real & Fuego Base “Battle Scars” & More | Daily Visuals 6.28.24

Xbox Gaming x Amazon Fire TV
Technology

No Xbox Series X Required: Xbox Gaming App Coming To Some Amazon Fire TV Devices

JAY-Z At Webster Hall
Music

It’s What’s For Hip-Hip: 9 Rap Beefs That Shifted Hip-Hop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles 17 items
News

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Self-Titled Album ‘MEGAN,’ Seemingly Takes Shots At Nicki Minaj, Kelsey & More

Trending Stories
Dr. Velasquez
News

Popular Reggaeton Artist Dr. Velásquez Murdered In Colombia Home

Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close