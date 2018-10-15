Fans Hilariously React To Cardi B’s “If I Get Pregnant Again” Tweet

Cardi B hasn’t revealed her first child to the world yet, but she’s already thinking about her second. While we were all enjoying our Sunday, the “I Like It” rapper took to Twitter to shake things up.

She asked fans would they be mad if she got pregnant again—and the reactions were hilarious. Check out what her followers had to say in the gallery.

Would ya be mad at me if i get pregnant again ?😩😛 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 14, 2018

Photo: WENN