Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj Altercation at NYFW Has Twitter In Shambles

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj aren’t going to be friends anytime soon, if ever. The two, star female rappers got into an altercation at a NYFW party, and Twitter has been in shambles ever since.

Here's a better look: Nicki Minaj OR Rah Ali was talking about Cardi B's daughter, Kulture. pic.twitter.com/oRVlFSFVRG — miixtapechiick.com (@MXCKposts) September 8, 2018

The sides have been drawn, with fans from both teams declaring war, and the petty peanut gallery cracking all types of jokes somewhere in the middle. Just keep the kids out of it, since Nicki saying something about Kulture is what reportedly set the new mommy off.

Besides Nicki and Cardi, Rah Ali is in the mix because she seems to have stole on [sic] the latter, causing a lump above the rapper’s eye. However, reportedly it was security accidentally elbowing her that cause speedknot.

So many nuances and angles, peep the best of the reactions in the gallery.