Carmelo Anthony Stops By ‘ESPN First Take’ To Plead His Case, #NBATwitter Reacts

Two former Knicks legends are currently seeking jobs in the NBA. Jeremy Lin detailed dealing with the feeling of being unwanted, now it’s Carmelo Anthony’s turn to plead his case.

Since his unceremonious exit from the Houston Rockets last season where he only saw action in just 10 games, the superstar has been in limbo. Melo has been pretty mum on the future of his NBA career. He broke his silence finally in an interview with ESPN’s resident NBA expert, Stephen A.Smith.

Smith revealed on his Twitter account early this morning that Anthony requested the impromptu interview to clear the air.

He ASKED for this! He REQUESTED this! 1-on-1 with ME. Evidently, he’s got some stuff to get off his chest. @FirstTake in the house right at the top of the hour. Buckle Up! pic.twitter.com/Kx8HWsIDKi — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 2, 2019

Melo touched on a bevy of topics during the interview. He spoke his time with the Knicks, almost signing with the Chicago Bulls, being blindsided by his release from the Rockets and not wanting a farewell tour.

Anthony even spoke on the fact he never had teams like his brothers LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Most importantly though he stressed that he has the passion for resuming his NBA career and is willing to take the necessary steps to do so. He just finds it hard to believe that a player of his magnitude can’t make a 15-man roster and hints at other politics coming into play.

Carmelo rarely gets as candid as he during the one-on-one sitdown with Smith. He hopes this interview will show teams he’s not the headache that people inside the league believe he is. #NBATwitter, of course, had their thoughts on the matter with most believing Melo deserves to go out on his own terms.

We honestly believe that as well, yeah he could look at a player like Vince Carter for example who found ways to stay in the league despite his advanced age. But it would appear teams not even sniffing his way plus other off-court drama involving his marriage may have humbled Anthony.

Photo: Elsa / Getty