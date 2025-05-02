Carnival Cruise Fights Feature Fades on The High Seas, And In Port

Carnival Cruise Fights Feature Fades on The High Seas, And Land
1. Pizza Fade
A man claims he was minding his business looking for pizza when happened upon a brawl on a Carnival Cruise to Central America. We gotta hear both sides.
2. Wigs & Weaves
This battle on the high seas, reportedly on the Carnival Sunrise, featuring wigs and weaves, was allegedly sparked over a lounge chair. It couldn’t have been that comfortable beloved. Also it looks like a dude was wailing on a woman, which is bitchasness personified.
3. Another angle…
Still all bad.
4. ?
Who reallys knows what happened, but we know the venue. Respectfully.
5. South Pacific Smoke
This classic from 2018 features “security” being way too comfortable with the free kicks.
6. Respectfully.
7. Not A Flex
If we’re keep it a been, being proud of such behavior tracks.
8. Elevator Bank Brutality
We can’t confirm if this is or is not on a Carnival Cruise ship. We can confirm that son got mollywhopped.
9. Club Carnival
If the Coast Guard is involved, you’ve lose the vacation plot.
10. Not The Kids
Man alive. Where are the adults?
