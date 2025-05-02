Carnival Cruise Fights Feature Fades on The High Seas, And In Port

Related Stories A Kobe Bryant Movie Is In The Works About His Drama-Filled Draft Day Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Cruise vacations offer relaxing fun on the high seas en route to visiting exotic destinations with hopes of creating vivid memories. Until the fights break out.It’s not like the occasional argument that escalates into fisticuffs is relegated to one particular cruise line—and there are plenty, from Disney Cruise Line to Royal Caribbean International to Norwegian Cruise Line, and so and so forth. But oftentimes, at least according to footage on the Internets, when there is momentary anarchy onboard a ship, it usually goes down during a Carnival cruise. Respectfully.Case in point, recently, footage made it online of passengers from a certain cruise line throwing hands and feet. Newsweek reported that “dozens” of particants in a brawl found themselves banned on a “do not sail” list with the Carnival cruise line. Apparently, the universal beatdown occurred at the disembarkation point in Galveston, Texas. A couple of men in white seem to be the main combatants but then others join in. At one point, one man hits the floor and proceeds to get stomped out while security comes in to intervene—but really, it looked like the dudes doing the kicking just got tired.But that’s right, folk caught the beats after the trip was over and they were on their way home. Talk about a welcome back. Where they won’t ever be back, is on a Carnival Cruise. “So many of you wrote to me about an incident in the terminal building at the Port of Galveston involving a group of despicable, deplorable people,” said Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald in a statement online . “The people involved will, like anyone who is involved in any physical altercation with other guests, or our crew, never, ever be allowed to cruise with us again.” With this in mind, check out more infamous Carnival beatdowns in the gallery.

1. Pizza Fade A man claims he was minding his business looking for pizza when happened upon a brawl on a Carnival Cruise to Central America. We gotta hear both sides.

2. Wigs & Weaves This battle on the high seas, reportedly on the Carnival Sunrise, featuring wigs and weaves, was allegedly sparked over a lounge chair. It couldn’t have been that comfortable beloved. Also it looks like a dude was wailing on a woman, which is bitchasness personified.

3. Another angle… Still all bad.

4. ? Who reallys knows what happened, but we know the venue. Respectfully.

5. South Pacific Smoke This classic from 2018 features “security” being way too comfortable with the free kicks.

6. Respectfully.

7. Not A Flex If we’re keep it a been, being proud of such behavior tracks.

8. Elevator Bank Brutality We can’t confirm if this is or is not on a Carnival Cruise ship. We can confirm that son got mollywhopped.

9. Club Carnival If the Coast Guard is involved, you’ve lose the vacation plot.