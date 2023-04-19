Chance The Rapper Has Some Fun At Jamaica Carnival, Twitter Fans Aren’t Minding Their Own Business

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Chance The Rapper became a viral hot topic after video footage of him dancing suggestively on women at Jamaican Carnival went wide. On Twitter, the Chicago rapper’s marriage was called into question with some folks acting completely clueless about the nature of these events

Jamaica Carnival wrapped on Tuesday (April 18) with revelers and dancers hitting the road and representing in style. Chance The Rapper was among several celebrities on the island taking in the festivities and one video, in particular, showed Little Chano having a blast behind a beautiful woman. As it stands, this manner of suggestive dancing is normal and even expected during these types of gatherings.

In our search, Chance The Rapper performed the same whine and grind move on other women aside from the video that had everyone talking and questioning the devotion he has to his wife. Some folks on Twitter are clearly clutching their pearls after seeing the footage while some are explaining that these things happen and it shouldn’t be taken for more than what it is.

Thankfully, several people understand what transpired is simply just a dance. Sure, it’s sexually suggestive and over the top, but have you seen what men and women wear at Carnival? Exactly. It’s just good fun at the end of the day.

We’ve got reactions to Chance The Rapper living it up in Jamaica from all sides listed out below.

Photo: Getty