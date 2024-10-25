Charlamagne Tha God, Anderson Cooper War Over Kamala Harris
Charlamagne Tha God & Anderson Cooper Clash On CNN Over Kamala Harris Coverage
Charlamagne Tha God and Anderson Cooper engaged in a testy back and forth regarding CNN’s coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris concerning how the network has covered her opponent, Donald Trump. Charlamagne Tha God challenged Anderson Cooper on his colleagues making more about Harris’ race while seemingly ignoring Trump’s recent media gaffes and his former staffers framing him as a fascist. On Thursday (October 24), Charlamagne Tha God was a panelist on Anderson Cooper’s nightly program, and the longtime The Breakfast Club co-host took a question regarding the news Trump will be joining the popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Cooper asked if Harris should follow suit, to which Charlamagne had plenty to say. “I think that she should keep calling Donald Trump a fascist. And I think that Americans need to keep looking at the rhetoric of Donald Trump because I don’t know why we’re even thinking about electing somebody who’s talking about putting people in camps,” Charlamagne said. He continued with, “I don’t know why we’re talking, why we want to elect somebody who’s talking about mass deportation. I don’t know why we’re having this conversation about somebody who wants to terminate the Constitution to overthrow the results of an election.” Charlamagne ended his answer by saying, “Even me bringing it up now, you brought it back to Kamala and Joe Rogan. Anderson, who gives a damn?” which sparked Cooper to position the point that people who are watching the election might care to hear from her on the platform. Charlamagne, responding to Cooper saying that how the network is reporting on some of Trump’s violent rhetoric, uttered a statement that has since gone viral. “I feel like I heard more on this network about [if] Kamala Harris Black than I do about, you know, Donald Trump being a fascist,” he said. This comment seemed to fluster Cooper, who said, “Honestly, that’s bullsh*t” and the conversation essentially derailed from there with Charlamagne flipping the statement back on Cooper saying that the idea that his network has done enough of dissecting Trump’s words as a comparison. The clip, which was captured by @Acyn, can be viewed below. Keep scrolling to see comments from X.
Photo: Getty
Charlamagne: I feel like I heard more on this network about “is Kamala Harris Black” than I do about Trump being a fascistCooper: That’s bullshit Charlamagne: That’s bullshit to say you don’t have those conversations pic.twitter.com/145q2vRMMJ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 25, 2024
