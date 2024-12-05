Charlamagne & Whoopi Golderg Debate Hunter Biden Pardon
Whoopi Goldberg & Charlamagne Tha God Get Into Intense Debate Over Hunter Biden Pardon, Social Media Has Thoughts
issuing a pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, was a topic of conversation on The View, and things got a bit spicy between Whoopi Goldberg and Charlamagne Tha God. Charlamagne Tha God returned to The View with his eye-roll-inducing political opinions on Wednesday, Dec 4. He got into it with the talk show’s longtime lead host, Whoopi Goldberg, after he said Joe Biden “lied” regarding issuing a pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, over felony gun and tax convictions. The President previously said he would not pardon his son but did an about-face on the matter, and his decision has gotten MAGA Republicans, some Democrats, and people like Charlamagne criticizing him. Goldberg countered Charlamagne’s accusation of Biden lying, telling The Breakfast Club Host and aspiring political pundit, “I’m gonna stop you for a second. Only because you don’t know that it was a lie. We don’t know why he changed his mind. I’m gonna tell you what I think. I think he changed his mind because he got sick of watching everybody else get over. At some point, you get to the place where you just go, so I’m just going to follow the straight-and-narrow always, because that’s what’s expected of Democrats.” Charlamage countered Goldberg by saying, “But that’s their fault! They’re the ones that go out there and stand on this moral high ground. They don’t have to do that.” “So we’re mad at him because he changed his [mind]?” Goldberg asked Charlamagne, who responded: “I’m not mad at him for pardoning Hunter Biden. You sound like you’re mad!” Goldberg asks, “Can you explain to me why it is that when Joe Biden does something, everybody clutches their pearls?” in response to Alyssa Farah Griffin’s point that Biden “made a point” not to interfere with investigations before he ultimately changed his mind. “Nobody has criticized Donald Trump more than me and Charlamagne Tha God!” Griffin told Goldberg. “Yeah, I’ve criticized him more,” Goldberg responded. “But, you’re missing my question. My question is: What is it that makes people flip out with Joe, but we don’t have the same kind of thing [with Trump]?” Which is a very significant question. Charlemagne asked the iconic actress, “Why can’t you say when Democrats are wrong, and why can’t Republicans say when Republicans are wrong? You don’t think Joe Biden is wrong?” When Goldberg said that she, like many others, didn’t believe he was wrong, Charlamagne said that was “ridiculous,” and Goldberg hit back with, “No, you’re ridiculous.” Quickly defusing the situation, Charlamagne clarified, “I didn’t say you were ridiculous, Ms. Goldberg. I would never say that. I just think that’s [ridiculous].” In true Auntie Whoopi Goldberg form, she told Charlamagne to “come over here and give me a kiss,” and brought the temperature down.The political discourse from President Joe Biden
Social Media Did Not Care For Charlamagne tha God’s Opinion On The PardonEven though the two highly opinionated celebrities let bygones be bygones, social media let their disdain for Charlamagne and his political opinions. “Charlamagne blows any way the wind goes. He is a true chameleon. He is as Pro Kamala as it gets, then pretends to be more supportive of Trump when she loses, now he’s on The View talking about how you have to fight dirty with Republicans. Charlatan tha God,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Another user wrote, “He’s not fooling anyone. Not sure why anyone listens to him in the first place. Comes across as a totally self-absorbed moron “tha God.” GFY” You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
