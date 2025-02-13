Subscribe
Close
GALLERY

Check Out Our Valentine's Day 2025 Cannabis Gift Guide

Check Out Our Valentine’s Day 2025 Cannabis Gift Guide For The Lovers Out there

Published on February 13, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

African American Couple With a Pack of Marijuana and a Joint Valentine’s Day is this Friday (Feb. 14) and we’re already seeing the evidence of such with flowers, cards, and candies on full display online, where we shop, and beyond. For Valentine’s Day, we’ve put together a cannabis gift guide for the lovers out there, even those flying solo. With Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday this year, we can expect every restaurant that’s been buzzing online to be fully booked and that there won’t be many empty spaces where folks socialize as couples take to the streets. Beyond the cute dates and nightlife, some folks will stay indoors and find ways to connect in loving ways. Safely adding cannabis to the could have some very positive effects, especially for couples.
In this roundup, we’ve got some brands we’ve featured in previous cannabis gift guides along with some items especially tailored for sexy time. Also, we’ve got devices that can be shared with your loved one, rolling papers, cones, and other communal applications to enjoy each other’s time with a little enhancement. We even have drinks for those engaging in the California sober trend (and we’ll cover that trend very soon too). I want to wish our readers a happy, safe, and enjoyable Valentine’s Day. As I always like to say, indulge responsibly and keep your wares tucked safely away. We’ve got a lot of celebrating to do this weekend and for the rest of the year. — Photo: Getty

1. Blazy Susan V-Day

Blazy Susan V-Day
Source: Blazy Susan

Blazy Susan is one of our favorite brands to feature and they’re always doing some cool things with their rolling papers and accessories, including their Honey Lemon line. However, since it’s V-Day, we suggest going for their pink pre-roll cones or rolling papers.

Learn more here.

2. Cantrip

Cantrip
Source: Cantrip

I may have shared this before but my first time realizing that you can drink your THC occurred when I attended the Cannabis Cup in 2014 in the Bay Area. It was legitimately mind-blowing to have an infused soda pop. Cantrip satisfies that urge for a sweet, fizzy treat boosted with hemp-derived cannabis and fantastic effects. Ships to 34 states nationwide too!

Learn more here.

3. DaySavers Toke With Me Cones

DaySavers Toke With Me Cones
Source: DaySavers

DaySavers, co-founded by Harrison Bard, who also co-founded Custom Cones, is offering a cute, Valentine’s Day-themed pre-roll set that just needs your flower and finishing construction before passing them off to your boo. They even have a V-Day bundle that features their Perfect Pack device, which I am eager to try out.

Learn more here.

4. Fable

Fable
Source: Fable

Created in 2016 by Kristin and Benjamin Kennedy, Fable takes the concept of canned mocktails but instead of spirits like the typical RTDs (ready-to-drink) options, their focus was on cannabis as the special sauce. Fable comes in three distinct flavors that definitely have all the flavor and balance of an artfully crafted cocktail.

Learn more here.

5. Flower Union Artisan Gummies

Flower Union Artisan Gummies
Source: Flower Union

Flower Union Artisan Gummies brings something new to the edibles game by way of infusing its treats with the entire plant. The brand boasts that this gives a true-to-flower effect and promises fast-acting effectiveness. The brand even tailors its gummies for whatever you might need for the day.

Learn more here.

6. Hippy Feet

Hippy Feet
Source: Hippy Feet

I need to keep it funky with the readers, I LOVE Hippy Feet not solely because of their wares but what they do with their earnings. Half of the company’s proceeds are funneled towards helping misplaced youth and that’s a cause I’ll always get behind. Also, the socks are high quality. I own all three pairs and they’re very much a part of my day to day.

Learn more here.

7. Indacloud Chronic Crystals

Indacloud Chronic Crystals
Source: Indacloud

Indacloud Chronic Crystals are designed to take you back to the days of Pop-Rocks and come in two formulas: Day or Night. Hemp-derived cannabis is all the rage now and Indacloud has D8, D9, and THC-A products. 

Learn more here.

8. Jaunty

Jaunty
Source: Jaunty

Jaunty owns the distinction of being the top-selling 510 vape cart brand in New York City, and now has some new flavors coming soon to the marketplace. 

Learn more here.

9. Muha Meds Mambas

Muha Meds Mambas
Source: Muha Meds

Muha Meds, founded by Ali Garawi, is one of the fastest-rising cannabis brands out there, specializing in all kinds of varieties to consume your medicine. We’re featuring their Mambas gummies for Valentine’s Day, which ships nationwide. 

Learn more here.

10. Neno's Naturals

Neno's Naturals
Source: Neno's Naturals

Neno’s Naturals is all about CBD, the cannabinoid that is praised for its potential to deliver health benefits without the psychoactive effects of THC. They even have an offering for your pets.

Learn more here.

11. Puffco Peak – Bliss

Puffco Peak - Bliss
Source: Puffco

I didn’t get a Puffco pitch for V-Day but that’s not an issue. Anytime I can mention this fantastic brand, I will. Given the theme of the weekend, we’re highlighting their Peak Smart E-Rig in its new Bliss color. 

Learn more here.

12. Sauce Essentials

Sauce Essentials
Source: Sauce Essentials

Sauce Essentials has an array of potent pre-rolls, their Dream Pen AIO, their Sauce Bars carts, and the delicious Bursts gummies with sectioned dosage. Available in eight states so far with two more on the horizon, Sauce Essentials is making some moves.

Learn more here.

13. STIIIZY

STIIIZY
Source: STIIIZY

STIIIZY is a brand cannabis connoisseurs are well aware of, and now, they’re in the seltzer biz via their D9-infused sips. The THC is hemp-derived so it can be shipped to several states across the nation.

Learn more here

14. Vessel

Vessel
Source: Vessel

Vessel continues to be one of the most innovative brands around when it comes to cannabis accessories. The brand’s new Tide carrying case for its Pipe offering just launched, but they also have the Compass, Core, Vista Edge, and more. 

Learn more here.

15. WYNK

WYNK
Source: WYNK

WYNK was the first infused seltzer I tried and I am happy to share that I’m still crushing cans of their offerings every chance I can. The award-winning brand is available to ship to 37 states nationwide. 

Learn more here.

16. Zone Opto

Zone Opto
Source: Zone Opto

Zone Opto aims to disrupt the 510 vape cart market with its customizable battery that counts draws, three modes, one of which includes the option to increase flavor, and also a handy “puffs remaining” feature. 

Learn more here.

Related Tags

Cannabis gift guide

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "The Deadly Getaway" Premiere

    #LHHATL: Mendeecees Harris Claims He Split From Yandy Smith 'Over A Year' Ago, Claims They Were Never Legally Married

    Bossip
    Mickey Lee

    R.I.P. 'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Passes Away On Christmas After Suffering Several Cardiac Arrests

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close