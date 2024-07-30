‘Madden NFL 25’ Cover Athlete Christian McCaffrey Returns To 99 Overall Rating Club, X Reacts

Christian McCaffrey Returns To 99 Club In 'Madden NFL 25'
Tyreek Hill joining the 99 Club in Madden NFL 25, EA Sports revealed that the game’s cover athlete, Christian McCaffrey, will be joining him. Like Hill, McCaffrey was surprised with a briefcase featuring a custom gold chain, Xbox Elite controller, custom trading card, and video announcement from Super Bowl Champion quarterback Eli Manning welcoming him into the prestigious club.San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is back in the 99 Club. Following the announcement of Miami Dolphins wide receiver
For McCaffrey, this isn’t a new experience. He was in the 99 overall rating club in Madden NFL 20 as an in-season addition and earned a spot back in the club in Madden NFL 21. McCaffrey continues to show the world how elite he is. Last season, McCaffrey was named Offensive Player of The Year, leading the league with a career-high 1,459 rushing yards and 2,023 total yards from scrimmage. He scored 21 total touchdowns, 14 on the ground and seven through the air. His stellar play got him paid. The 49ers blessed him with a $38 million two-year contract extension, adding $8 million to his salary for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, plus an additional $24 million in guaranteed money. The contract also reset the running back market. Like the previous announcement, EA Sports also revealed the top running backs and defensive linemen in Madden NFL 25.
Running Backs Defensive Linemen
- Christian McCaffrey (99 OVR) 1. Chris Jones (97 OVR)
- Nick Chubb (96 OVR) 2. Dexter Lawrence II (95 OVR)
- Derrick Henry (94 OVR) 3. Quinen Williams (94 OVR)
- Saquon Barkley (92 OVR) 4. Justin Madubuike (92 OVR)
- Joe Mixon (91 OVR) 5. Derrick Brown (90 OVR)
- Travis Etienne Jr. (90 OVR) 6. Cameron Heyward (90 OVR)
- Josh Jacobs (89 OVR) 7. Vita Vea (90 OVR)
- Kenneth Walker III (88 OVR) 8. Jonathan Allen (89 OVR)
- Aaron Jones (88 OVR) 9. Christian Wilkins (88 OVR)
- Isiah Pacheco (87 OVR) 10. Cameron Jordan (87 OVR)
NFL Fans Have ThoughtsLike Tyreek Hill’s announcement of joining the 99 Club, NFL fans share their opinions on McCaffrey returning to the prestigious club. “It’s great seeing him stay healthy and show why he’s the most versatile back in the league,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Another user wasn’t so high on McCaffrey’s selection, writing, “Don’t deserve it !!! @KingHenry_2 deserved it more !!!” EA will continue to announce the ratings via ESPN’s morning show, Get Up, and on the dedicated website. More announcements are coming; until then, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.
