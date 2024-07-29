Tyreek Hill Is The First 'Madden NFL 25' 99 Club Member
Tyreek Hill Becomes First Member of ‘Madden NFL 25’s 99 Club, X Users React To Other WR Ratings
Tyreek Hill. With the announcement, Hill became the first Dolphins player ever to earn the honor.Next to the release of the NFL schedule, learning who will join Madden NFL’s exclusive 99 club and the ratings of star players in the league have become yearly significant events. Like last year, a receiver is the first player to land in the prestigious club. The first name announced joining Madden NFL 25’s 99 Club is none other than the Cheetah, Miami Dolphins’ speedy wideout
Last year, Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson got the 99 Club party started this year, so it was only right that Hill got the honor. Jefferson’s rating took a 1-point hit this year; he is 98, still pretty high, but we are sure he feels he also believes he should still be in the 99 Club. The Madden NFL official X account shared a video of Hill receiving a briefcase featuring his custom gold chain and custom Xbox Elite controller and a video from Eli Manning welcoming him to the 99 Club. Also, just like the previous year, EA Sports has launched an official website where you can check the ratings as they are released. They also revealed the top receivers and safeties in the game.
Wide Receivers Safeties
- Tyreek Hill (99 OVR) 1. Jessie Bates III (97 OVR)
- Justin Jefferson (98 OVR) 2. Antoine Winfield Jr. (94 OVR)
- Ceedee Lamb (96 OVR) 3. Minkah Fitzpatrick (93 OVR)
- A.J. Brown (95 OVR) 4. Derwin James Jr. (91 OVR)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (95 OVR) 5. Tyrann Mathieu (91 OVR)
- Davante Adams (94 OVR) 6. Budda Baker (90 OVR)
- Ja’Marr Chase (93 OVR) 7. Kevin Byard III (89 OVR)
- Stefon Diggs (92 OVR) 8. Kyle Hamilton (89 OVR)
- Brandon Aiyuk (91 OVR) 9. Talanoa Hufanga (88 OVR)
- Mike Evans (91 OVR) 10. Jevon Holland (88 OVR)
Once Again, It’s Arguing TimeOf course, like every year, there are reactions to these ratings. Some are stunned that Hill is the first Dolphins player to make it in the club. “First ever is wild seeing that Marino, Jason Taylor, and Zach Thomas,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Another user wrote, “Stefon Diggs rated too high (based on age and canyon of a drop off last year), Jamar Chase rated too low. Jefferson probably deserves 99 based on how he dominated consistently even after missing a big chunk of the season last year.”
We only expect the discourse to get louder when other positions are revealed. If we had to guess who would be in there, we think Patrick Mahomes will end up in the 99 Club. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. Lol, now be nice
2. Hmmmmm
3. Yikes
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash