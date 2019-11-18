JigFL: Colin Kaepernick Sends Workout Video To Each NFL Team, Twitter Notes The Jig

Colin Kaepernick raised eyebrows, then quickly garnered support, for his NFL workout this weekend. Initially, it was thought he was sabotaging himself by moving the location of his workout, but it’s the NFL that’s looking extra funny in the light.
According to TMZ, Kaepernick’s team has already turned around footage of his workout and sent it to all 32 NFL squads.
Reaction to the workout was generally positive, with one scout saying his arm strength is “elite.” Nevertheless, there are doubters, like Stephen A. Smith.
However, word has gone out about the waiver the NFL wanted Kap to sign while the workout was originally supposed to be private. Plenty of credible people there’s no way he should have signed such a document.
So now his decision to curve the NFL’s planned workout at the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility to instead have it at local high school (Southern Crescent Stadium at Charles R. Drew High School) is looking like a smart move. Also, ish is very real when Max Kellerman dismantles Stephen A. Smith’s hot take.
Check out reactions to Kap’s finesse move below.