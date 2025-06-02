Subscribe
Cory Booker Accused of Doing A Nazi Salute By MAGA Idiots

Cory Booker Responds To Ridiculous MAGA Republicans Accusations of Doing A “Nazi Salute”

Published on June 2, 2025
Source: Getty Images / Cory Booker / Elon Musk

Cory Booker is shutting down claims he was out here throwing up a Nazi salute. MAGA Republicans and Elon Musk are losing their sh*t and doing their best to compare a moment where Cory Booker put his hand on his heart and waved goodbye to the crowd at the Democratic National Convention in California to when Musk clearly did a Nazi salute.
Through a spokesperson, Booker shut down those ridiculous claims. “Cory Booker was obviously just waving to the crowd. Anyone who claims his wave is the same as Elon Musk‘s gesture is operating in bad faith,” Maya Krishna-Rogers, spokesperson for Booker, said to Newsweek in a statement sent via email on Sunday. “The differences between the two are obvious to anyone without an agenda.” Musk also doubled down on his acceptance of th use of the word “retard” as an insult.

MAGA Republicans going hard trying to make something out of nothing about Cory Booker waving goodbye to the crowd, comes after Musk and Steve Bannon both were both accused doing nazi salutes during events. Musk was accused of doing a Nazi salute during Trump rally during his second inauguration following his unfortunate election win.
Still despite Booker’s statement and the video evidence, you can’t tell these MAGA fools a damn thing as continue to take photos of other elected officials clearly waving bye, and using them as evidence of them doing Nazi salutes in order to vindicate the alleged ketamine abuser Elon Musk.
SMH. You can see more stupid reactions in the gallery below.

