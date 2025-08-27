Subscribe
Cracker Barrel Reverts To Old Logo Under Pressure

Published on August 27, 2025

Cracker Barrel has endured a week of criticism, and a rebranding nightmare has seemingly been put to rest under the weight of pressure from right-wing media figures, diners, and President Donald Trump himself. After standing by its decision to remove the old man and barrel from its logo, which angered many, the company will go back to the familiar signage, with some online saying the company surrendered.

Via a message that was posted to its website on Tuesday (August 26), Cracker Barrel, which suffered some financial losses in the wake of the logo rebrand, said that it will take the lead of the customers and revert to the “old timer” logo for reasons still difficult to determine.

From Cracker Barrel:

We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have.

Our new logo is going away and our “Old Timer” will remain.

The longtime American dining institution faced a rash of disappointment from those on the right who said that the company “went woke,” which doesn’t necessarily support the brand decision to do away with the so-called “old timer” and barrel. In essence, it appeared the company wanted to refresh the logo and not make a political statement as the old timer figure was still present on the menus, along with a breakfasrt combo named after the figure.

It appeared that Cracker Barrel would stick to its guns, but the noise grew to be too much, and in the high-stakes dining industry, public snafus that impact the bottom line are not to be tolerated and can sink the value of a brand, as most witnessed.

President Trump posted on Truth Social after the change was made, writing, Congratulations ‘Cracker Barrel’ on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!”

On X, formerly Twitter, some are calling the company’s decision a surrender to MAGA. We’ve got the reactions below.

Cracker Barrel
