Twitter Calls Danny Green A Bricklayer After Missing Crucial 3 During Lakers-Heat Game

Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat was nearly decided but fate decided to swing in another direction. With just 10 seconds to go Lakers combo player, Danny Green failed to hit a big three-point shot that could have sealed the win for the squad, and fans on Twitter are letting him have it.

Facing elimination, the gritty Heat led by Jimmy Butler gave the Lakers all they could handle and were up by just one point with 10 seconds to go. With LeBron James going to Green for an open look at the basket, the shot rang out, and immediately fans began throwing tomatoes at their TVs.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said in post-game comments that the Heat benefitted from friendly whistles that favored Butler getting to the line. As far as the missed shot, James defended his teammate and said that the shot just didn’t fall in.

“I trusted him, we trusted him, and it just didn’t go,” James said of Green.

As a 40% three-point shooter, Green should be trusted to hit a big shot like that as he’s done time and again as a contributing player on two championship teams, the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors.

Despite his numbers and solid reputation as a defender, Lakers and NBA Twitter have been frying the man nicknamed “Deadshot” perhaps a bit unfairly at this point. Game 6 of the NBA Finals takes place this coming Sunday with the Lakers once again armed with a chance to take home another NBA championship for the storied franchise.

The final score of the game was 111-108. Game 6 takes place on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 PM ET.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

—

Photo: Getty