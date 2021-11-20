Davido Raises 250 Million NGN For Nigerian Orphanages

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Davido, beloved by many in his native homeland of Nigeria, hatched a scheme online last week that had greater intentions than originally suspected. The popular Nigerian-American entertainer jokingly posted a tweet asking for money but it has since come out that the funds will benefit a number of Nigerian orphanages prompting many to sing his praises.

Last Wednesday (Nov. 17), Davido made an appeal to his followers on Twitter to gift him money due to him providing them with hit songs.

“If u know I’ve given you a hit song .. send me money …. una know una selves oo,” read Davido’s tweet. Considering his fame, the ask raised some eyebrows and Davido himself joked about using the money for personal manes.https://twitter.com/davido/status/1460943203830435843?s=20

On Saturday (Nov. 20), Davido shared his true purpose on the eve of his 29th birthday.

“In my usual playful manner, I requested a few days ago that my friends and colleagues send money in celebration of my birthday,” Davido wrote in a statement. “The response and outcome exceeded my expectations.”

The full amount raised was 250 million naira, which amounts to over $600,000 in American dollars. The money will be distributed under the guidance of trusted individuals who work in the orphanage space.

On Twitter, Davido’s name is trending for his gracious act of charity, adding to the number of times he’s done so over the course of his career. Davido adds that he intends to enact a birthday fundraiser each year for those in need. Davido will also donate $120,000 or 50 million naira to the overall pot in addition to the initial funds.

Photo: Getty