Subscribe
Pop Culture

DDG Cuffed & Released Following Swatting Incident, Cops Start Digital Manhunt To Find The Culprit

Published on August 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 - Day Three

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty / DDG

DDG had a scary experience with law enforcement after someone swatted him.

TMZ Hip Hop exclusively reports that a day that was supposed to be fun turned into a horrifying experience for DDG after he was swatted during a paintball tournament.

According to the celebrity gossip site, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on Sunday afternoon claiming a man was carrying and shooting a firearm, threatening to inflict harm on everyone around him.

Related Stories

When law enforcement arrived, they quickly drew their weapons and briefly detained the rapper/streamer, and it was all caught on his livestream, while his fans watched in horror.

TMZ Hip Hop reports that no one else, including DDG, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies conducted an investigation and quickly determined that none of the information from the 911 call was real.

After law enforcement saw that nobody had a firearm in their possession or posed a threat to anyone in the area, the cuffs were taken off DDG.

Police Quickly Began A Digital Manhunt For The Swatter

According to the celebrity gossip site, a digital manhunt for the swatter quickly began.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

Deputies then conducted a field report for a fraudulent emergency call … the Detective Bureau is currently investigating to discover the identity of the person responsible for making the fake call.

DDG’s attorney and manager, Dimitri Hurt, tells TMZ Hip Hop … “The anonymous caller fabricated a claim that DDG was armed and threatening people, which led to an unnecessary and heavily armed police response to a peaceful paintball live stream event. This reckless and malicious act disrupted the tournament, caused unnecessary panic among attendees, and put everyone present — including law enforcement — in harm’s way.”

Dimitri continues … “DDG, who was there simply to enjoy and participate in the event, was deeply shaken by the incident. Having officers respond under the false belief that you are armed is an incredibly distressing and traumatizing experience. We are grateful that no one was physically harmed, but the emotional toll and the damage to the event’s atmosphere were significant.”

DDG also didn’t waste time talking about the incident, hopping on a stream and telling his viewers that he almost lost his life because of the dangerous prank.

Regardless of how you feel about DDG, his ongoing battle with the mother of his son, singer/actress Halle Bailey, swatting people is never cool.

The internet also feels the same way; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.

1. Facts

2. Lol, of course y’all blame Roc Nation

3.

4. Exactly

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

DDG swatting
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Canadian rapper Drake...
News
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
News
Supreme x Dunks 2025
6 Items
News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Movies
15 Items
News
News
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close