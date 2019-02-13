Derez De’Shon & Blocboy JB Star In Sean John Spring 2019 Campaign [Photos]

Sean John continues its celebration of the 20th anniversary. Their Spring 2019 campaign features two of Hip-Hop’s rising stars.

As the brand rolls out their BASQUIAT X SEAN JOHN collection the fashion line has enlisted Derez De’Shon and Blocboy JB to star in the campaign. Styled by Atina Newsome and photographed Kevin Goolsby the spread features pieces from the BASQUIAT X SEAN JOHN collection and Revolution series.

According to the press release “the collection focuses on Basquiat’s pieces—Pez Dispenser, Melting Pot of Ice, and Dog, 1982—and makes a statement by expounding upon Sean John’s popularly known aesthetic. Sean John has always been at the forefront of social justice and the Revolution series draws people’s attention to the broader social issues that our youth are facing today”. Sean John President, Jeff Tweedy said, “We continue to celebrate 20 years of Sean John and the Spring campaign is a perfect example of the power and relevance of our brand.”

Originally launched in 1998 by Sean “Diddy” Combs, Sean John has grown into an international brand that now serves 18 different product categories. Since then the brand has won several awards include being named Best Menswear Designer of the Year by The Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2004, and twice receiving the FiFi Award for its fragrances (Unforgivable in 2007, I AM KING in 2009).

Photo: Kevin Goolsby / Sean John