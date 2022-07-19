The Brand Is Gone?: Desus & Mero Ends Showtime Run, Twitter Salutes The Bodega Boys

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the end of an era. Media personalities Daniel “Desus” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” announced that their Desus & Mero late-night talk show will not be returning to Showtime for a 5th season.

Over the weekend, rumors started circulating that the Bodega Boys podcast the duo maintained amidst their rise in popularity was no more. With their potential split causing a lot of Internet chatter, the natural cause for concern was the fate of Desus & Mero, which just concluded its 4th season.

Unfortunately, the talk show too is no more, with Showtime issuing a statement on Monday evening (July 18) that the two creatives would be pursuing “separate creative endeavors.”

While Mero has been relatively quiet, Desus hit Twitter to say peace. “Shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come….,” he tweeted.

Since news broke of the official split, fans and peers have been singing the praises of the Bodega Boys, a pair of Bronx heads who went from cracking jokes on Twitter to nationally recognized talents. Peep some of the more poignant reactions in the gallery.

There is still no solid confirmation on what sparked the decision to part ways after about a decade of work. Interestingly, just over a month ago, Desus Nice revealed that he was one of a number of celebrity guest hosts for the summer session of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

We wish both of the Bronx natives nothing but continued success in their future endeavors.