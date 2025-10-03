Subscribe
Diddy Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison On Prostitution Charges, X Reacts

Published on October 3, 2025

'Sean 'Diddy' Combs:Sean John Fragrance' photoshoot, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jul 2016

Source: Penske Media / Getty

 

Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison, five years of supervised release, and $500,000 fine after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The sentencing decision comes just a day after Diddy wrote a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian pleading for a lenient sentence, while taking responsibility for many of the horrors discussed throughout his seven-week trial.

“I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core,” Diddy wrote. “The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you—I choose to live.”

Diddy was arrested by federal agents in September 2024 while staying at a New York hotel. Since then, he was jailed at Brooklyn’s MDC until his case went to trial this summer, where he dodged more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. However, he was found guilty on two prostitution charges, and under the Mann Act, he faced up to ten years for each charge.

The trial uncovered a mountain of alleged wrongdoings at the height of Diddy’s fame and power, like his infamous drug-fueled, baby oil-laden sex parties dubbed freak-offs, alleged intimidation of Kid Cudi by tossing a Molotov cocktail inside his car, and terrible working conditions for former employees. Aside from testimony from said parties involved, there was also the security video that shows him beating and dragging ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura through the hallways of an LA Hotel, which he now solemnly reflects on.

“The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I’m sorry for that and always will be,” he writes. “My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry. The remorse, the sorrow, the regret, the disappointment, the shame.

Elsewhere in his letter, he pleads for “mercy” as the primary parent for his seven kids, despite also admitting, “I have failed my children as a father.”

The judge’s decision comes as the prosecution was seeking 11 years behind bars, while his defense team hoped he’d get off with time served.

See social media’s reaction to the sentencing below.

Diddy
