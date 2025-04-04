Kanye Confirms Split With Bianca, Calls Them "Cassie & Diddy"
Kanye West Confirms Split With Bianca Censori, Calls Them “New Cassie & Diddy”
Kanye West seems to confirm a split with his wife, Bianca Censori, in a new unreleased track from his upcoming album, WW3. During a live stream with DJ Akademiks, Kanye previewed a song titled “Bianca,” where he sings, “My baby she ran away.” The lyrics appear to suggest that their relationship has hit a rough patch, and Kanye opens up about some of his personal struggles in dealing with it. In the song, Kanye also references a tense moment in his relationship with Bianca, revealing that she tried to get him mental treatment, but he refused. Ye raps, “My baby ran away but first she tried to get me committed, Not going to the hospital because I am not sick I just don’t get it.” This line hints at a possible breakdown in communication or understanding between the two, adding another layer of complexity to their relationship. Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising line comes when Kanye compares his relationship with Bianca to the controversial dynamic between Cassie and Diddy. He boldly states, “I’m tracking my b*tch through the city, I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy.” This bold statement suggests that Kanye and Bianca’s relationship is messy but still in the spotlight, with Kanye calling them the new “power couple” making waves in the media. Kanye also hints at the influence of his late mother, Donda West, on his music. He adds, “I’m making this song for Bianca, I’m feeling the spirit of Donda.” This statement could suggest that Kanye is channeling his emotional experiences and memories of his mother into his new music, blending personal pain with creative expression. Check out the snippet below:
Kanye West reveals in his song “BIANCA” from his new album BULLY that Bianca left him after having a panic attack over his posts on X. He says he had to track her using the Maybach app after she ran off with his Maybach 👀 pic.twitter.com/XulN2v89cY— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 3, 2025
