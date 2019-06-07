Diddy’s Ex Cassie Is Allegedly Pregnant, Slander On Auto Via Twitter

Congratulations are in order, maybe. Cassie, Diddy’s longtime but now ex-girlfriend, is reportedly pregnant by new man Alex Fine.
In most civilized societies, it would be only praise and hopes of a healthy delivery. But in this day and age there is Twitter and social media in general.
It didn’t take long for the pettiness to rear it’s ugly head after The Shade Room dropped dime.
TSR Staff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ _____________________________________ #TSRExclusive: #Cassie had everyone shook and here for it when she stepped on the scene showing off her new boo, #AlexFine late last year. The new relationship came off the heels of her 10-plus year long involvement with #Diddy. _____________________________________ Now that #Cassie is out here living her best love life, a little birdie close to the couple let it rip that she is preggers by her new boo! _____________________________________ We will keep you posted on what the skreets are saying, but congrats to Cassie on her new mom journey #Roommates!
After all, per Twitter peanut gallery rationale, Cassie ain’t been broken up with Diddy even a year and she’s already preggers. But, she had/has plenty of defenders.
Peep the reactions below.