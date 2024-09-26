Subscribe
Technology

Disney Plus Cracking Down on Account & Password Sharing

Disney Plus The Latest Streaming Service To Begin Cracking Down On Account & Password Sharing

Published on September 26, 2024
Disney Plus Cracking Down on Account & Password Sharing

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty / Disney Plus

The days of your homie, cousin, or boo thang sharing your Disney+ account for free are coming to an end. Disney Plus is following Netflix’s example by cracking down on account and password sharing. Its new “paid sharing program” is rolling out to subscribers in the US and other territories.
The paid sharing program was teased during earnings calls earlier this year and is now a reality, with subscribers getting options from which they can choose. The idea of the program is to convert those using other people’s accounts into paid subscribers. Per THR:

The paid sharing program has a couple of options for users, per a blog post published Wednesday: People sharing an account with someone outside their household can add that person as an “Extra Member” for $6.99 per month for Disney+ Basic, or $9.99 for Disney+ Premium, both discounts to the normal retail price. Only one Extra Member will be allowed per account, and it is not available as part of the Disney Bundle.

In addition, users sharing an account can also subscribe to Disney+ themselves, and can transfer an eligible profile to the new account to keep their watch history and settings.

According to the Disney+ help center, “Disney+ will automatically detect and establish your Household based on your subscription activity, linked devices, and internet connection among other factors.” If it thinks you are watching outside your household, you may need to enter a one-time password to verify that you are adding a location to your household, or that you are traveling away from home.

Nobody Is Feeling This Decision From Disney Plus

As you can imagine, subscribers are not feeling the idea, especially since they are subject to annual price hikes. “This is why people pirate bc of you dumbass companies not letting password sharing,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.  Another user noted, “This is why I stick to Blu Rays and DVDs.” Disney+ isn’t winning anyone with this decision; you can see more reactions in the gallery below.

