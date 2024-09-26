Disney Plus Cracking Down on Account & Password Sharing
Disney Plus The Latest Streaming Service To Begin Cracking Down On Account & Password Sharing
The paid sharing program has a couple of options for users, per a blog post published Wednesday: People sharing an account with someone outside their household can add that person as an “Extra Member” for $6.99 per month for Disney+ Basic, or $9.99 for Disney+ Premium, both discounts to the normal retail price. Only one Extra Member will be allowed per account, and it is not available as part of the Disney Bundle.
In addition, users sharing an account can also subscribe to Disney+ themselves, and can transfer an eligible profile to the new account to keep their watch history and settings.
According to the Disney+ help center, “Disney+ will automatically detect and establish your Household based on your subscription activity, linked devices, and internet connection among other factors.” If it thinks you are watching outside your household, you may need to enter a one-time password to verify that you are adding a location to your household, or that you are traveling away from home.
Nobody Is Feeling This Decision From Disney PlusAs you can imagine, subscribers are not feeling the idea, especially since they are subject to annual price hikes. “This is why people pirate bc of you dumbass companies not letting password sharing,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another user noted, “This is why I stick to Blu Rays and DVDs.” Disney+ isn’t winning anyone with this decision; you can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. LOL
2. Lol, well damn
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash