Pop Culture

DJ Akademiks Banned By Twitch, X Celebrates The His Silencing

DJ Akademiks Reportedly Banned From Twitch Following Inappropriate Conversation With A 15-Year-Old, X Celebrates His Silencing

Published on January 29, 2025
2018 ComplexCon - Day 1

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty / DJ Akademiks

It’s always a good day when DJ Akademiks is silenced. Word on the streaming streets is that Twitch hit the loudmouth with a ban, and deservingly so.
Spotted on The Grio, DJ Akademiks has reportedly been banned by Twitch after partaking in an inappropriate conversation with a 15-year-old who works with popular creator PlaqueBoyMax and is a regular on his live stream.

During the stream, Akademiks began asking the teen sexually explicit questions and making “jokes” about sending strippers to his house. Nour was visibly uncomfortable as Akademiks continued. Social media let the Drake stan have it on social media for being a creep.  After going on a nonsensical rant from his gaming chair in his streaming room, DJ Akademiks took accountability for his behavior during a recent stream over the weekend. “I’ve done a lot of bulls**t up in this game. Trust me. I’ve got mine off. This issue aside – which, again. I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment. For me, obviously, I got to watch my speech. That’s clear,” The 35-year-old said. “Definitely a regrettable moment, and we’re going to use it as a teachable moment. Because I don’t think I’ve came this far, built this platform, to be that irresponsible, right?” But his words came too late because Twitch banned that a** and disabled his channel due to violating Twitch’s policies.

Let The Celebration Begin

Social media has been celebrating Akademik’s Twitch ban. Even Meek Mill, who called Akademiks a “rapist type couch potato,” is getting in on the fun, writing on X, formerly Twitter, “He gone be drinking tonight screaming at kids from some other portal lol these guys lives be terrible “NEVER FOLLOW THE HEATHENS.”
You messed up big time when you’re getting clowned by Meek Mill. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Same

2. Tears

3. Not the McDonald's app

4. Welp

5. Riiighhhhttt

6. Damn

7. This can't be true, but still funny

8.

9. For those who need a reminder

10.

dj akademiks

