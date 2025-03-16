Subscribe
DJ Akademiks Goes On Mysoginistic Rant About YesJulz

Culture Vultures YesJulz & DJ Akademiks Clash After She Says He "Sucks" At His Job, X Reacts

Published on March 16, 2025
Source: Getty Images / YesJulz / DJ Akademiks

Two of the biggest culture vultures, DJ Akademiks and YesJulz clashed over the weekend and social media was here for the drama. Let’s make this abundantly clear while y’all are here, no likes either of these individuals, BUT, we must admit, we ain’t mad at YesJulz for stating the obvious about DJ Akademiks.

Related Stories

HotNewHipHop reported that everyone’s favorite dark room streamer claimed from his gaming chair that Kendrick Lamar was a creative director on Playboi Carti’s latest album, I Am Music. “Kendrick is creative directing the whole shit,” Akademiks claimed. Akademiks is no stranger to saying wild stuff for clicks, and that claim was quickly debunked by Carti’s longtime producer, F1LTHY, who most notably created the beat for Carti’s song “All Red.” “Kendrick fam but he is NOT the creative director of this album,” F1LTHY said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “This Carti album.” You would think that would have ended the discussion, but no. Akademiks doubled-down on his claim, stating that Carti himself gave him the information, even taking a jab at the producer. “No disrespect to F1LTHY, I don’t know who the f**k F1LTHY is,” the Drake stan said. “Kendrick is on the album. Whether it’s creative director, executive producer, I don’t give a f**k. I’m only going off what Carti told me.”

YesJulz Clowned Akademiks On X

YesJulz saw Akademik’s disrespect of F1LTHY and injected herself into the situation writing on X, “Not knowing F1LTHY is one of Carti’s main collaborators in 2025 as a journalist covering hip-hop is surely one way to admit you suck at your job.” Akademiks caught wind of YesJulz’s response and went on a wild rant, dipping into misogynistic bag calling the influencer a “wh*re” for stating the obvious about him. YesJulz had plenty to say in response, adding “Bro bout to pop a blood vessel” and that she doesn’t “don’t go back and forth with incels. I got somethin for that lil cootie patootie tho.” DJ Akademiks is not having a good weekend on the socials. He is also getting clowned for sharing a video of bikini-clad women dancing on a boat to Drake’s music while talking about, you guessed it, Kendrick Lamar.
Social media has also been enjoying the back-and-forth between the two culture vultures. The gallery below shows those reactions, plus more replies from YesJulz.

