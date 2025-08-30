Subscribe
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

Published on August 30, 2025

DJ Enuff Accuses Funk Flex of Getting Him Fired From Hot 97

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty / DJ Enuff / Funk Flex / Hot 97

DJ Enuff didn’t bite his tongue about Funk Flex dropping a serious accusation about his now-former co-worker, which has social media now giving the legendary DJ the ultimate side-eye.

Funk Flex had the Hip-Hop contingent, specifically the New York City region, shook when he dropped a “Flex Bomb” that had many thinking he was leaving his longtime base of operations, Hot 97.

Well, it turned out he wasn’t leaving, just getting a new timeslot, but we did learn that a mainstay at the iconic radio station, DJ Enuff, was leaving.

The news felt like a gut punch to many who faithfully tuned into the 12-3 time slot to hear Enuff expertly spin tunes, but we were not prepared for Enuff to drop a bomb of his own. Funk Flex was the person who got him fired.

*Record scratch.*

In an exclusive, TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the now former Hot 97 DJ, and he didn’t bite his tongue when sharing his thoughts on the situation.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

While he doesn’t have any hard evidence on the situations, Enuff feels deep down in his SOUL Flex snaked him behind the scenes … we keep hearing something about a temper-tantrum of epic proportions.

The two haven’t spoken since the bombshell news and Enuff says he’ll eventually reach out after his Puerto Rican vacation — because he’s the BIGGER MAN!!! — and after the dust settles.

Damn, that’s crazy, especially because Flex was the person who brought Enuff to Hot 97, something Enuff will always be grateful for.

Funk Flex Has Yet To Respond, But Social Media Isn’t Surprised At The Allegations

Flex has yet to comment on these accusations, but we are sure the wildly opinionated and boisterous DJ will have something to say when he returns to the airwaves.

Currently, social media is giving Funk Flex a hard time; most people are not surprised by these latest developments.

Damn Flex, drop a bomb to that.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Welp

2. Hmmm

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

dj enuff funk Hot 97
