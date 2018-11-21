DMV Twitter Escorts D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Out The Paint For Mumbo Sauce Diss

Before we start this article, we want to be fair and say that the author is a proud Washington, D.C. native and avid user of mumbo (not mambo, mumbo) sauce. This brings us to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who went on to diss the hood carryout side sauce and area delicacy, prompting DMV Twitter to escort her out the paint.

For those who didn’t grow up with the greatest sauce ever made (yes, we’re sicin’ it to use the area vernacular), mumbo, aka mumble sauce is a spicy-sweet hot sauce drizzled over fried chicken wings, french fries, and pretty much anything you want. Some compare it to Chicago’s Harold’s mild sauce, but they’re totally different. There’s also some chatter about who actually invented the sauce but that’s for later.

Mayor Bowser wrote a post on Facebook Tuesday (Nov. 20) flat out slamming the sauce and saying that she was a “grown woman” before she ever heard of it. This is the part where we remind you that Mayor Bowser is a native of the city but apparently lived a sheltered life.

“Is anybody else annoyed by Mumbo sauce? I wish people would stop suggesting that it is quintessential DC. I’m just saying I was a full grown woman before I had heard of mumbo sauce! So there, I’ve said it,” Bowser wrote.

Well, as you can imagine, the slander has been high and heavy since making the statement to the point of becoming a trending topic via Twitter. We’ve collected some of our fave responses below.

Photo: Getty