Hip-Hop Wired Premiere: Pinky Killacorn – “Ain’t Gotta Lie” [Video]

Pinky Killacorn has been bubbling on the DMV Hip-Hop scene for years, building a reputation as a well-rounded and visually-arresting artist across the realms of music and fashion. Now the “Uptown Cherrybomb” is preparing a new project and the launch of the opening video and single, “Ain’t Gotta Lie.”

In preparation for her upcoming release, Pinky And The Pain with her new label, Grindstone Music, “Ain’t Gotta Lie” serves as the introduction of this budding partnership. Fans of Pinky are well aware that she’s 420-friendly as evidenced in the clip, which borrows heavily from the theme of a classic stoner 90’s flick that we won’t give away but will become evident from fans at the onset.

Over Airplay Smoke’s slow, bass-heavy bounce, Pinky’s distinctive voice and effortless flow crafts a tale of how honesty is truly the best policy in relationships both romantic and professional, while also talking her sh*t as necessary. Also on display is Pinky’s skill as a vocalist, and her pop-friendly hook contrasts masterfully with the face-forward rhyming she’s best known for.

Check out Pinky Killacorn’s “Ain’t Gotta Lie” with Legicity Productions in the director’s chair.

Photo: YouTube/Screen Capture