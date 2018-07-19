DMV-Based Puerto Rican Bombshell Sunshine Has Cakes Aplenty

While she might not have a lot of height on her competition, bite-sized Puerto Rican beauty Sunshine has cakes aplenty to go along with her around-the-way-girl looks. The DMV-based Latinx bombshell is our latest Baes and Baddies entry.

We don’t have a lot of intel on Sunshine, but she bills herself as a model, dancer, host, and vixen. Scant information publicly available aside, it hasn’t done much to hurt her brand as she boasts a whopping 1.2 million followers on the ‘Gram.

Much of Sunshine’s page is her showing off her sultry looks and powerful cake situation that we mentioned before. And we have a suspicion she goes by Sunshine for a reason not fit for print so just use your imagination.

Check out Sunshine AKA @just_call_me_sunshine___ below and on the following pages.

🌞 A post shared by Sunshine🌞 (@just_call_me_sunshine___) on Jul 15, 2018 at 8:50am PDT

Gm y'all like my tan?🌞 A post shared by Sunshine🌞 (@just_call_me_sunshine___) on Jul 15, 2018 at 2:07am PDT

Outfit from @likdancewear🌞 A post shared by Sunshine🌞 (@just_call_me_sunshine___) on Jul 14, 2018 at 7:48pm PDT

🌞🌳🌳 A post shared by Sunshine🌞 (@just_call_me_sunshine___) on Jul 7, 2018 at 6:07pm PDT

A post shared by Sunshine🌞 (@just_call_me_sunshine___) on Jun 10, 2018 at 12:54pm PDT

