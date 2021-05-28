DMX’s Posthumous LP ‘Exodus’ Praised, Twitter Salutes Bars From Jay-Z, Nas & Griselda

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Hip-Hop world is still processing the loss of the legendary DMX, but the Dark Man X saga is far from over. With the release of the rapper’s first posthumous album in Exodus, fans on social media are saluting the bars from Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and the core collective of Griselda.

DMX, born Earl Simmons, passed away on April 9 mich to the dismay of his legion of fans and colleagues around the world. It appeared that X was enjoying the trappings of being a Hip-Hop veteran and still had the hunger in his belly to provide more of his emotionally charged bars to the audio landscape.

With the guidance of Swizz Beatz, Exodus is packed with features with the likes of the aforementioned Jay-Z and Nas, who appear on the track “Bath Salts, with fans praising the verses although there are some who were critical of the verses and noting that they appear to be older lyrics.

The Griselda gang appears on “Hood Blues” with Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher all delivering scene-stealing moments. Lil Wayne shows up on “Dog’s Out” and Moneybagg Yo lends his bars to “Money Money Money.”

In a reunion of the Ruff Ryders, The LOX, the still-potent trio of Styles P, Sheek Looch, and Jadakiss, do their thing over “That’s My Dog” and the album’s namesake, Exodus Simmons, joins Nas and Denuan Porter on the track “Walking In The Rain.”

Some fans on Twitter are noting that much of the album sounded like either older material or was largely unfinished. Still, most are pleased to have more DMX tunes to bump and we’ve got reactions from all sides listed out below.

In case you missed it, check out the X Man’s final interview with TV One’s Uncensored here.

—

Photo: TV One