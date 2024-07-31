Subscribe
Donald Trump’s 8 Weirdest Answers From His NABJ Convo

Published on July 31, 2024
US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / Getty

Donald Trump’s controversial appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention happened as scheduled on Wednesday, July 31, and as many predicted, it was a slow-moving, dumpster fire of a train wreck. While the moderators coolly delivered their questions, the ex-president came out defensive, and it was only downhill from there with some new brain-twisting and racist answers mixed in with the usual inflammatory rhetoric you’ve come to expect from the hostile candidate.
It all happened in Chicago, where ABC’s Rachel Scott, FOX News’ Harris Faulkner and Semafor politics reporter Kadia Goba were tasked with holding Trump to account in front of a crowd of Black journalists. The jig was already apparent when NABJ announced there would be no questions from the audience.
Renowned political reporter April D. Ryan, has been particularly critical, and candid, about the NABJ’s decision to move ahead with the Q&A despite protestations from most everyone. “Trump came into our home, a Black Press advocacy convention, and insulted us in our face,” tweeted Ryan. “What is worse he was invited to do this by NABJ leadership. Shame!”
And that isn’t hyperbole. Although the convo was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, it wasn’t until over an hour later that the event properly began. On social media, the rumor was Trump not wanting to be fact-checked was holding up the start. But during the early portion of the chat, Trump claimed the delay was due to the NABJ having issues with their microphones and sound equipment. As for the interview itself, when Scott came out with a searing question, Trump lost his cool. “A lot of people did not think it was appropriate for you to be here today. You have pushed false claims about some of your rivals — from Nikki Haley to former President Barack Obama — saying that they were not born in the United States, which is not true,” began Scott. “You have told four congresswomen of color, who were American citizens, to go back to where they came from. You have used words like ‘animal’ and ‘rabid’ to describe Black district attorneys. You have attacked Black journalists, calling them a loser, saying the questions that they ask are, quote, ‘stupid and racist.’ You’ve had dinner with a white supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So my question, sir, now that you are asking Black supporters to vote for you: Why should Black voters trust you, after you have used language like that?”
The weird and racist factor rose exponentially with Trump responding, “First of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner.” But but wait, it gets worse. Peep some of the weirdest Trump answers in the gallery.

1. Why should Black voters trust you?

Trump even brought out the “fake news” greatest hit of malarkey and also claimed the production was a half-hour later. But the kicker was his assertion that, “I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln.” 

2. Late in the convo, he was still mad about the first question.

Triggered much? But Scott kept it cool. “I repeated your statement actually,” she said. Welp. 

3. Scott corners Trump about his pledge to pardon J6 rioters.

This is an example of the crowd laughing AT you. 

4. Kamala Harris once wasn't Black, allegedly.

In an ultimate sign of disrespect, Donald Trump claimed that he didn’t know that Kamala Harris was Black until a few years ago. 

“She was always of Indian heritage and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black? I respect either one.”

Disgusting.

Fact check, she has always identified as a Black woman and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., which she joined while attending Howard University, an HBCU. 

5. Trump doesn't respect Black women.

He claimed he won the classified documents case in Florida. He did not. 

6. Who?

Trump claims he was unaware of the details of Sonya Massey being shot and killed by a cop. Yeah, right.  

7. What about Project 2025?

As soon as Faulkner was poised to ask a question about Project 2025, the interview was over. The jig is sky high.

8. Black jobs crisis?

During his usual border fearmongering, Trump was asked what’s a Black job? His answer: “A Black job is anybody that has a job.” 

Thanks for clearing that up, says no one. 

9. The whole interview.

A whopping 34 minutes of tomfoolery. 

Donald Trump NABJ

