Donald Trump’s 8 Weirdest Answers From His NABJ Convo
1. Why should Black voters trust you?
Trump even brought out the “fake news” greatest hit of malarkey and also claimed the production was a half-hour later. But the kicker was his assertion that, “I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln.”
2. Late in the convo, he was still mad about the first question.
Triggered much? But Scott kept it cool. “I repeated your statement actually,” she said. Welp.
3. Scott corners Trump about his pledge to pardon J6 rioters.
This is an example of the crowd laughing AT you.
4. Kamala Harris once wasn't Black, allegedly.
In an ultimate sign of disrespect, Donald Trump claimed that he didn’t know that Kamala Harris was Black until a few years ago.
“She was always of Indian heritage and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black? I respect either one.”
Disgusting.
Fact check, she has always identified as a Black woman and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., which she joined while attending Howard University, an HBCU.
5. Trump doesn't respect Black women.
He claimed he won the classified documents case in Florida. He did not.
6. Who?
Trump claims he was unaware of the details of Sonya Massey being shot and killed by a cop. Yeah, right.
7. What about Project 2025?
As soon as Faulkner was poised to ask a question about Project 2025, the interview was over. The jig is sky high.
8. Black jobs crisis?
During his usual border fearmongering, Trump was asked what’s a Black job? His answer: “A Black job is anybody that has a job.”
Thanks for clearing that up, says no one.
9. The whole interview.
A whopping 34 minutes of tomfoolery.
