Donald Trump’s 8 Weirdest Answers From His NABJ Convo

Trump even brought out the “fake news” greatest hit of malarkey and also claimed the production was a half-hour later. But the kicker was his assertion that, “I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln.”

Triggered much? But Scott kept it cool. “I repeated your statement actually,” she said. Welp.

This is an example of the crowd laughing AT you.

4. Kamala Harris once wasn't Black, allegedly.

In an ultimate sign of disrespect, Donald Trump claimed that he didn’t know that Kamala Harris was Black until a few years ago.

“She was always of Indian heritage and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black? I respect either one.”

Disgusting.

Fact check, she has always identified as a Black woman and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., which she joined while attending Howard University, an HBCU.