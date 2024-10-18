Donald Trump Slammed For Tasteless Amber Thurman Joke
There Is No Bottom With This Man: Donald Trump Slammed For Tasteless “Ratings” Joke About Amber Thurman
During the Faulkner interview, she stated, “Amber Thurman’s family have come out on a press call, and they’re doing what’s called a prebuttal to our town hall right now.”
That led the former president to joke, “Oh, that’s nice,” to which the pro-Trump audience laughed before he added, “We’ll get better ratings, I promise,” which led to more laughter including from Fox’s Faulkner.The fallout from Trump’s comments was swift. MSNBC host Anna Cabrera looked stunned and said to her guests, “The ratings? The laughter? Jennifer, how should voters square that moment with what Trump has said about how women should trust him, that he’s a protector of women?” The reactions on X echoed disgust similar to Trump’s, as you can see in those reactions in the gallery below.
