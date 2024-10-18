Subscribe
Close
News

Donald Trump Slammed For Tasteless Amber Thurman Joke

There Is No Bottom With This Man: Donald Trump Slammed For Tasteless “Ratings” Joke About Amber Thurman

Published on October 18, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Donald Trump Slammed For Tasteless Amber Thurman Joke

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty / Donald Trump

There is truly no bottom when it comes to Donald Trump. The disgraced former president continues to make a complete a** out of himself when he opens his mouth. The Orange Menace is currently on a press tour, which is honestly not helping his case regarding convincing people that he is worthy of being back in the White House.
Following his disastrous Univision town hall event, where we saw firsthand what happens when he is hit with real questions from real voters and not softballs from his fans, Orange Mussolini did a Fox News “town hall” moderated by Harris Faulkner, the featured only women in the audience.

Related Stories

In a despicable act, Trump made light of Amber Thurman, a Georgia woman, who died due to anti-abortion legislation passed by the state’s Republican legislative majority that didn’t allow doctors to give Thurman the care she needed when it was revealed her family would conduct a “prebuttal” to his event. Per Raw Story:

During the Faulkner interview, she stated, “Amber Thurman’s family have come out on a press call, and they’re doing what’s called a prebuttal to our town hall right now.”

That led the former president to joke, “Oh, that’s nice,” to which the pro-Trump audience laughed before he added, “We’ll get better ratings, I promise,” which led to more laughter including from Fox’s Faulkner.

The fallout from Trump’s comments was swift. MSNBC host Anna Cabrera looked stunned and said to her guests, “The ratings? The laughter? Jennifer, how should voters square that moment with what Trump has said about how women should trust him, that he’s a protector of women?” The reactions on X echoed disgust similar to Trump’s, as you can see in those reactions in the gallery below.

1. Unbelievable

https://twitter.com/SawyerHackett/status/1846606949619560765

2. Trash

https://twitter.com/Ms_MMMJ/status/1846706868816957559

3.

4. It should be on the front of every newspaper

5.

https://twitter.com/CLE_SHONUFF/status/1846711994704904456

6.

7.

8.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close