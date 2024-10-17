Subscribe
Donald Trump Flops Bigly During UniVision Town Hall

Donald Trump Epically Wets The Bed During UniVision Town Hall Event, X Fries Him For His Ridiculous Answers

Published on October 17, 2024
Donald Trump Flops Bigly During UniVision Town Hall

Source: CHANDAN KHANNA / Getty / Donald Trump

Disgraced Former President Donald Trump participated in a Univision town hall on Wednesday, addressing an audience of undecided Latino voters. Spoiler alert: Trump didn’t do so well.
While Vice President Kamala Harris is out here killing every damn interview and town hall she has participated in, her opponent, Donald The Orange Menace Trump, is trying to keep pace with the MVP, and while doing so, he’s making a fantastic case why everyone should vote for VP Harris and not him.
During the real town hall event not moderated by a Trump loyalist, the former president was put on the spot when asked questions about the Jan.6 insurrection, climate change, reproductive rights, immigration, and the cost of living. So, of course, instead of being able to spout nonsense to a bunch of loyal deplorables, his greatest hits of nonsense landed with a thud.

Trump Doubled Down On Haitian Immigrants Eating Pets

When given a chance to back down from the ridiculous claims of Haitian Immigrants eating neighbor’s pets in Springfield, Ohio, Trump defended the claims he made during the only debate he had with Vice President Harris. “I was just saying what was reported,” Trump said. “That’s been reported, and eating other things, too, that they’re not supposed to be.” He added that “newspapers” reported on the ridiculous claim but could not back them up with sources. No surprise.

According to Donald Trump, Jan.6 Was A “Day of Love” Where “Nobody Died”

Ramiro Gonzalez, a self-proclaimed Republican who wanted to give Trump a chance to win back his support, told Orange Mussolini he was alarmed about the Trump administration’s delayed response during the Jan 6. insurrection and COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the deaths of many Americans. “Hundreds of thousands of people come to Washington,” Trump said in a lengthy, nonsensical response. “They didn’t come because of me. They came because of the election. They thought the election was a rigged election. That’s why they came.” “I said ‘peacefully and patriotically.’ Nothing done wrong at all,” Trump said. He added, “That was a day of love from the standpoint of the millions.” Gonzalez was asked if he would vote for Trump after hearing the response to his question, and he said that he was not.
Bruh. Users on X, formerly Twitter, began clowning Trump for his responses during the town hall. “Ashli Babbitt was killed, nobody was killed” Special. Needs,” one user said in a post on X.  Lol, unbelievable. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Bruh

2. There's always video footage

3. SMH

https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1846959780809838758

5. The looks on these people's faces. LOL

https://twitter.com/StephenKing/status/1847024868455256080

