Kamala Harris To Be Interviewed By Fox News & Joe Rogan, Xitter Is Cautious 

Kamala Harris To Be Interviewed By Fox News & Joe Rogan
Kamala Harris has agreed to an interview on Fox News and is looking at sitting down with Joe Rogan for an interview on his podcast, capturing the interest of cautious social media fans. With three weeks until the presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris is making a big play for moderate Republican and undecided voters by agreeing to an interview on Fox News and potentially one with Joe Rogan. The news has left some on social media cautious about these moves and others confident that she would do well in the interviews. According to reports, Vice President Harris will sit down with chief political anchor Bret Baier on a special episode of Special Report with Bret Baier. The episode will air on Wednesday (October 16) with the interview taking place in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Harris is also weighing whether to be a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast, which is hosted on Spotify. Her campaign team has reportedly met with Rogan’s staff.
The push for Harris to appear on Rogan’s top-rated podcast (which has 14.5 million viewers)is crucial as polls currently have her in the lead over the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. The Fox News interview would also be her first on the network. The news comes as Trump has opted out of major media appearances down the stretch, most notably with 60 Minutes earlier this month. Trump has also had a tiff with Rogan, taking shots at him on his Truth Social network in August before recanting and calling him “a good guy.”. Rogan said in 2022 that he wouldn’t back Trump in an election, opting to support then-independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Social media greeted the news with a mixture of caution and approval. Some observed that liberals were rushing to applaud the move while having berated Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for appearing on Rogan’s show in the past. Others felt that Harris would be more than capable of handling herself with Baier and Rogan. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, political commentator Matthew Sheffield wrote of how beneficial Harris’ decision to do Rogan’s show could be: “Rogan is conservative, but he’s not a Fox hack. This group needs to be addressed rather than ceded to Trump. She’s got the facts his audience needs.”
