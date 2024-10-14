Subscribe
Lord Jamar Attacks Kamala Harris' Blackness Once Again

Flat Earth Enthusiast Lord Jamar Continues Attacks On Vice President Kamala Harris’ Blackness

Published on October 14, 2024
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live! Lord Jamar has largely shifted his focus from music and other creative endeavors to becoming a commentator known for his strong and sometimes controversial opinions. A new clip featuring Lord Jamar is going viral with the Brand Nubian star aiming sharp words toward Vice President Kamala Harris and once again attacking the validity of her Blackness. Lord Jamar sat down with The Art of Dialogue and delivered his thoughts on a bevy of topics including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, The Notorious B.I.G., Lil Wayne, and more. In the clips that have been published on The Art of Dialogue’s YouTube page, it’s clear that Jamar is not going to bite his tongue. In one clip, Jamar is seen defending presidential hopeful Donald Trump and claims that the former president is not a racist.
In a clip that is currently going viral on social media was Jamar’s assertion that Black men are abandoning Trump for Vice President Kamala Harris, who Jamar says is not a Black woman despite having a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. Supporting many of the conservative and MAGA media talking points, Jamar says that several Black men and women will not support her with their vote. Further, Jamar, who also referred to Harris using the “b-word,” says he believes that he and other Black voters are being bullied into casting their ballots for Harris, who is recognized as both the first Black and first Indian Vice President of the United States. The quip from Lord Jamar is making its rounds on X, formerly Twitter, and he had several people cosign his stances regarding Vice President Kamala Harris. We’ve got reactions from X listed below. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js — Photo: Getty

    Hip-Hop Wired

