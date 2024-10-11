Barack Obama Implores Black Men To Back Kamala Harris
Barack Obama firmly called out undecided Black male voters, asking them to support Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump. On Thursday (October 10), former President Barack Obama made a surprise visit to a field office for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He used that appearance to talk with the volunteers gathered about Black men who are undecided about the upcoming election and those leaning towards supporting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. “We have not seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running. Now, I also want to say that that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers,” Obama began.Former President
“And you are thinking about sitting out?” he continued, referencing those who have considered not voting at all in November. “Part of it makes me think — and I’m speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.” Obama then spoke about Black women continuing to be highly supportive of Black men in the community. “When we get in trouble and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting,” he added, highlighting the difference between Harris and Trump to show who they should vote for. “On the one hand, you have somebody who grew up like you, knows you, went to college with you, understands the struggles and pain and joy that comes from those experiences,” highlighting Harris’ focus on policies that will benefit Black communities. “And on the other side, you have someone who has consistently shown disregard, not just for the communities, but for you as a person.” The campaign office visit left some on social media taking offense to how the former president was addressing Black men, but others backed his approach as a much-needed move. Recent data shows that while there is a growing number of Black men under 50 who have warmed to Trump, a significant amount are planning to back Harris at the voting booth. “Very rarely do I go into a barbershop and I hear people say, ‘Democrats have failed me,’” said Philadelphia Councilmember Isaiah Thomas in an interview. “People might say the government has failed Black people, but not Democrats.” See more reactions in the gallery.
