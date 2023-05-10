CNN Catches Heat For Upcoming Donald Trump Town Hall After He Was Found Liable For Sexual Abuse

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

CNN is hosting MAGA Man, aka Donald Trump, in an upcoming town hall; people are understandably upset about it.

Disgraced, twice-impeached former President Donald Trump is hilariously the front runner to be the “Republican” nominee for President of the United States, setting up a rematch with current POTUS, Joe Biden.

Trump, an incredibly flawed and tainted candidate, is coming off an epic L after a jury found Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll civil case, where he will also have to pay her $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

For whatever reason, CNN is still hosting the orange menace in a live town hall in New Hampshire, where he will field questions from likely and unlikely voters on Wednesday, May 10, at 8 pm ET. CNN This Morning anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate the sh*t show.

As expected, the dumb decision was met with criticism, with CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discorvey’s CEO David Zaslav, defending the town hall saying on CNBC’s Squawk Box last week, “He’s the Republican frontrunner. He has to be on.”

Critics & Twitter Are Dunking On CNN

Critics of the decision are deeply concerned that the upcoming town hall will only give Trump a platform to spit his wild lies and bullsh*t and is just repeating mistakes of the past that helped him get in the White House in the first place.

Trump even took a swipe at the network that has been struggling in the ratings department since new CEO Chris Licht has programming pivot trying to lure more of a “centrist” audience and, most recently, gave Don Lemon the boot.

In a social media post, Trump claims they are bringing him on “because they are rightfully desperate to get these fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again.”

“Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens?” Trump continued.

On Twitter, #LookingAtYouCNN is trending as we get closer to the town hall, with many users letting the network have it.

Where is the lie?

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

