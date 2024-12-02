Kash Patel Has No Business Running The FBI According To Critics
Donald Trump Appoints Conspiracy Theorist Loyalist Kash Patel To Head FBI, Critics Sound The Alarm
Robert F. Kennedy Jr were previous choices Trump made to fill his cabinet of numbskulls and groupies to do his bidding when he returns to the White House. Thankfully, Matt Gaetz flamed out as a potential Attorney General before his confirmation hearing took possibly due to his alleged dealings with an underaged girl and, currently, his pick to run the Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth’s drunken behavior at a strip club is being put on front street as well his mother putting him on blast is damaging his chances to be confirmed, but it’s Trump’s latest decision to appoint Kash Patel to potentially become FBI Director that is causing many to say, oh hell no. Felon 47, aka Donald Trump, announced his decision over the weekend on his lame social media platform, Truth Social. “I am proud to announce that Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People,” Trump wrote. He continued, “He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution. Kash did an incredible job during my First Term, where he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Kash has also tried over 60 jury trials.”Donald Trump isn’t done appointing clearly unqualified individuals for important roles in his cabinet for his unfortunate second term. Matt Gaetz, Linda McMahon, Pete Hegseth, and
Social Media Slams Kash Patel For Being Obviously UnqualifiedSo many are raising red flags about Patel because he is a raging conspiracy theorist who has been very forthcoming about seeking retribution from those who opposed Sweet Potato Mussolini. Following the announcement, many people took to social media to slam the choice. Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance said, “Trump throws down the gauntlet. The answer from the Senate MUST be no.” Vance added, “Kash Patel cannot be put in charge of the FBI.” Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin said of Patel possibly leading the FBI, “The Senate should reject this unprecedented effort to weaponize the FBI for the campaign of retribution that Donald Trump has promised. California Rep. Adam Schiff wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Kash Patel has publicly called for arresting members of the media and government officials. And he is willing to do whatever Trump asks. Illegal, unethical or otherwise. More suited as internet troll than FBI Director, the Senate must reject him.” Others noted that Trump’s picking of Patel was why President Joe Biden reneged on his promise not to use his pardon power on his son, Hunter Biden. “I’m sure Biden is equally shocked Trump nominated Kash Patel who has promised to go after the Bidens. You may be missing an intervening factor here,” one user on X wrote in response to Senator Chuck Grassley hilariously clutching his pearls about Biden’s decision. We are in for a long 4 years because Trump is definitely trying to push the limits already. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
