Donald Trump Clowned On X For Raving About Golfer's Manhood
Mr. Small Hands aka Donald Trump Clowned On Social Media After Raving About Arnold Palmer’s Manhood Size
Per Raw Story:
“Arnold Palmer was all man and I say that in all due respect to women, and I love women, but this guy — this is a guy that was all man. This man was strong and tough,” Trump said, adding, “And I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God. That’s unbelievable.’ I had to say it. We have women who are highly sophisticated here…”Palmer’s daughter, Peg Palmer Wears, responded to Trump’s lewd comments about her late father, telling the Associated Press she was “not really upset” by them, adding that “there’s nothing much to say” regarding him opening his Saturday rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania talking about her late father’s manhood. The Harris/Walz campaign, which has been making sure to capitalize on all of the ridiculousness Trump says at his rallies, which is happening almost daily, wasted no time reacting, writing on the Kamala HQ profile on X, formerly Twitter, “Trump goes on long confused ramble,” before quoting the former disgraced president. In a press release, the Harris/Walz campaign said, “Trump’s Pennsylvania Closing Argument Is Literal Junk,” a clever play on the moment. Social media is also clowning Trump, which has become the norm. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
