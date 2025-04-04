Nintendo Delays US Switch 2 Preorders In Response To Donald Trump’s Dumb Tariffs

Subscribe
Nintendo Switch 2 US Preorders Delayed Because of Trump Tariffs

Published on April 4, 2025
Source: Getty Images / Nintendo / Nintendo Switch 2

Donald Trump and his stupid tariffs are already having an unfortunate impact on regular American lives. If you were one of the excited gamers hoping to preorder the Nintendo Switch 2, we have some bad news.
Orange Mussolini continues to show his financial incompetence, especially regarding tariffs and how they work. After Trump’s masterclass in tanking the global economy following his bonehead announcement of “reciprocal tariffs aimed at countries, mainly our allies, he feels have treated us “unfairly.”

Anyway, it’s no secret the tech space, mainly the gaming community, was apprehensive about the effect of Trump’s looming tariffs, and low and behold, we are seeing just how impactful they will be. Nintendo is gearing up to launch the Switch 2, with preorders in the US set to go live on April 9. However, the Japanese-based company has taken the unprecedented step of delaying preorders because of the tariffs imposed on Japan and Vietnam. Nintendo spoke on its decision sent to Gamespot:

“Preorders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

Bruh.

Gamers Are Not Happy

As you can imagine, gamers who were excited to preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 are unhappy with their decision. The Nintendo Switch 2 is already expensive, but the 46% tariff on Vietnam, where the company has shifted the manufacturing of the console, could raise the price even more. The 24% tariff on Japan is also significant because that’s where the physical cartridges are made. “Once again if you are a gamer who voted for Trump you are stupid as shit. Get ready video game fans. You think these shits are expensive NOW?!? BWAHAHAHAHA we’re f****d,” one user on X, formerly Twitter wrote.  Another post on X read, “Not only is the Switch 2 preorder delayed, it is also possible Nintendo will increase the price for the US market. This is a HUGE mess.” Bruh. It hasn’t been a year with this man, and he is already ruining our lives. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

