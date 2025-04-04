Nintendo Delays US Switch 2 Preorders In Response To Donald Trump’s Dumb Tariffs

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Donald Trump and his stupid tariffs are already having an unfortunate impact on regular American lives. If you were one of the excited gamers hoping to preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 , we have some bad news.Orange Mussolini continues to show his financial incompetence, especially regarding tariffs and how they work. After Trump’s masterclass in tanking the global economy following his bonehead announcement of “reciprocal tariffs aimed at countries, mainly our allies, he feels have treated us “unfairly.”Anyway, it’s no secret the tech space, mainly the gaming community, was apprehensive about the effect of Trump’s looming tariffs , and low and behold, we are seeing just how impactful they will be.Nintendo is gearing up to launch the Switch 2, with preorders in the US set to go live on April 9. However, the Japanese-based company has taken the unprecedented step of delaying preorders because of the tariffs imposed on Japan and Vietnam. Nintendo spoke on its decision sent to Gamespot

“Preorders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

Gamers Are Not Happy

Not only is the

Switch

2

preorder delayed, it is also possible

Nintendo

will increase the price for the US market. This is a HUGE mess.”