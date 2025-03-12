Donald Trump Caught Reading Tesla Sales Pitch, X Reacts
Donald Trump Reduced To An EV Salesman During Tesla Car Show On White House Lawn, X Blinks In “Hatch Act” Violation
Elon Musk took the White House lawn to sell Tesla vehicles and it was an absolute sh*t show. Donald Trump is an absolute embarrassment, and girfter that has no shame. The so-called President of The United States decided to help his MAGA benefactor, Elon Musk, whose companies have taken a hit after hitching his battery-powered wagon to the MAGA express, which is one stop straight to recession hell. During the disastrous pitch, which many believe violated the Hatch Act, Trump was reduced to a car salesman—a terrible one at that. Photographers who were at the corrupt commercial caught Trump orange-handed reading from a literal sales pitch full of talking points about Musk’s crappy electric vehicles. On the note, you can see talking points like “Tesla Pricing” for the different vehicles and the “Full Self Driving” feature, as well as noting that the vehicles “can be purchased as low as $299/month or “$35k.” Bruh. Trump’s apparent lifeline to Tesla came after the stock market nosedived in response to his stupid tariffs and boycotts held around the globe at Tesla dealerships in response to Musk’s affiliation with Trump and ruining people’s lives as a result of the massive layoffs conducted by DOGE.Are y’all tired of all the winning yet? As the stockmarket continued to tank, Donald Trump and the proxy POTUS,
Donald Trump & Elon Musk Get Clowned On XX, formerly Twitter, has been trolling Trump, who overnight became a fan of electric vehicles after being one of their staunchest critics. “I don’t know how one can be an American citizen and not be deeply embarrassed by this. The leader of the free world reduced to reading ad copy for a car salesman,” a post on X read. Even Whoopi Goldberg and The View got in on the act, calling Trump a used car salesman and creating a jingle. The corruption is very loud with this administration. We don’t want to hear a peep out of the GOP about Biden or Hillary Clinton ever again. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
