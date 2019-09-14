Donald Trump Tried To Come For Joy-Ann Reid, Twitter Gathers The Orange-Hued Racist

Donald Trump tried it, again. The Russian-selected President tried to play MSNBC host and political analyst Joy-Ann Reid, and Twitter proceed to form like Voltron to drag the orange-hued charlatan.

Instead of focusing on world matters, Trump decided to try to play Reid this morning in a most hypocritical of tweets.

“ho the hell is Joy-Ann Reid?,” tweeted Cheeto. “Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”

Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019

So he starts by claiming to be ignorant about her, only to go on to describe her, inaccurately at that. For those keeping track, Reid is yet another person of color, and a woman, he has publicly attacked.

Twitter users immediately called out Trump for his (usual) foolishness while making sure to note Trump isn’t even worth to carry her groceries. See for yourself below.

You can bet Reid will expertly drag Trump for filth on Moring Joy on MSNBC, and we’re looking forward to it.