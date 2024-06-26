Twitch Whispers In A-Minoooorrrr: Dr Disrespect Reveals Why The Platform Banned Him, X Packs Him Up Swiftly

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It was all disrespect after Dr Disrespect revealed why Twitch banned him from the platform permanently.

Guy Beahm, better known as Dr Disrespect, told the world that the reason Twitch dropped an airstrike on his account two years ago was that he got caught in 4K sending private messages to a minor that he said: “sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate.”

In a lengthy and edited post, he shared on X, formerly Twitter, the ridiculously popular YouTube streamer shared details about the banning after former Twitch employees spilled the tea on the platform on Friday, writing that he “got caught sexting a minor.”

Speaking with The Verge, another former employee said, “Beahm was banned over messages sent to a minor that discussed meeting up at TwitchCon.”

In his response, Beahm claims there were no “real intentions” behind the messages with the unnamed minor, adding, “I should have never entertained these conversations to begin with.”

A Masterclass In Fumbling Bags

We bet Dr Disrespect means it when he says he shouldn’t have never entertained these conversations because he is fumbling bags.

The first fumble came when he lost his two-year exclusivity contract to stream on Twitch. At the time, he was one of the biggest stars on the platform, with 4 million.

Twitch never spoke about the ban, and Dr Disrespect played it off as if he didn’t know why his partnership with the platform ended, but he was able to amass over 4.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

But while he still has his YouTube page, he was fired from the video game studio he co-founded, Midnight Society, on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the studio’s head, Robert Bowling, wrote, “If you inappropriately message a minor. I can not work with you.”

The Verge also reports that Dr Disrespect’s partnership with gaming peripheral company Turtle Beach is also a wrap.

Don’t be surprised if other companies he is tied to follow suit.

Despite the cracks in his streaming empire showing, Dr Disrespect vows to keep streaming after he comes back from his “vacation.”

The video game subsection of X has been clowning Dr Disrespect and anyone who fixed their lips to defend him; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.