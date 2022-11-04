Drake & 21 Savage Drop Her Loss LP After Brief Delay, Twitter Reacts

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Her Loss, the new collaborative album from Drake and 21 Savage, dropped on Friday (Nov. 4) after a week-long delay much to the delight of their massive fanbases. The early returns are in on Twitter and while some of the takes are hyperbolic in praise, others have countering thoughts.

Her Loss builds upon the long-cemented chemistry between Drake and 21 Savage, with the pair last working together on the Canadian superstar’s Honestly, Nevermind album and its closing track, “Jimmy Cooks.”

The natural ease between the pair displays itself across Her Loss and the pair both get opportunities to flex their solo muscle as well. If there is a theme, it’s buried deep under the tough talk of crew loyalty, having more money than their peers, and a buffet’s choice of women at their fingertips. It isn’t the most evolved rapping we’ve heard from either rapper but it certainly highlights each of their strengths.

Producers of note include Boi-1da, Tay Keith, Metro Boomin, TheLoudPack, FILTHY, CuBeatz, Wheezy, OZ, and more. Across the 16-track effort, Drake has four standalone cuts to 21 Savage’s single track.

What has raised eyebrows for some is an alleged sneak diss in the direction of Megan Thee Stallion, referencing the shooting incident that the Houston superstar says was carried out by Tory Lanez.

We looked over Twitter and got the best reactions we could find from all sides. If we missed anything, let us know.

