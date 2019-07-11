Drake Announces OVO Fest 2019 Lineup, Millennium Tour Back?

Drake recently confirmed that OVO Fest is returning and today (July 11), he announced the 2019 lineup. The Toronto rapper himself will be headlining the weeklong festivities with other notable performers including B2K, Chingy and Mario.

Put on by Live Nation, tickets for OVO Fest go on sale this Friday (July 12).

Sunday, August 4’s lineup is B2K, Mario, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V, and it goes down at the Budweiser Amphitheater. Drake will hold down Monday, August 5 but although it just says his name you can bank on numerous special guests.

Other activities announced on the flyer include an OVO Summit (August 1 & 2) and OVO Bounce throughout the week (July 29 – August 2).

Drizzy has reportedly been in album mode ever since the Toronto Raptors won the Finals. However, with Kawhi Leonard packing his bags for the Los Angeles Clippers, he may have a case of the sads now, too.

Peep the early Twitter reactions below.