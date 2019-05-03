Twitter Bangs On Drake For Possibly Spelling Arya’s Doom After ‘Game Of Thrones’ Shoutout

Drake took to the podium to collect one of his many trophies during the Billboard Music Awards, and the OVO superstar gave a knowing shoutout to Arya Stark for taking out the Night King. Now, Game Of Thrones fans believes those same props will spell doom for the stealthy Stark member.

With a relentlessness as cold as Winterfell, fans on Twitter have been going at Drizzy since the shoutout and the results are rather hilarious. This all stems from the unproven “curse” that Drake has supposedly put on athletes and sports teams in the past due to his endorsement and alignment with them.

We’ve collected some of our favorite tweets below.

