Drake Disses Joe Budden, Addresses Kendrick Lamar Beef on ‘GIMME A HUG’

Drake Sends Shots At Joe Budden On "GIMME A HUG"
Drake dropped off his highly anticipated collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and the early returns are in on X and other social media platforms. However, fans are zeroing in on one track, “GIMME A HUG” which sees Drake addressing the Kendrick Lamar feud and throwing a shot at Joe Budden. Drake, currently on tour in Australia and New Zealand, has largely brushed off the attacks on his name from Kendrick Lamar with some believing he gracefully bowed out. With his focus solely on playing his shows and the new $ome $exy $ongs 4 U project, fans were certain to scour the new project for clues into his current mindset. Much of the album is solely focused on setting the mood considering the project dropped on Valentine’s Day, but “GIMME A HUG” is the clearest response fans have had in weeks from the Canadian superstar regarding all the chatter around his name and in the wake of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show that featured the scathing diss track, “Not Like Us.” From “GIMME A HUG”: Savage, you the only n*gga checkin’ on me when we really in some sh*t, brother Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6, hate to see you with a d*ck sucker Joe Budden recently had words for Drizzy after the rapper allegedly took shots at the podcaster on his Finsta account. Ford, the former video vixen and current co-host of The Joe Budden Podcast, received a favorable nod on the track. Later in the verse, Drake raps, They be droppin’ sh*t, but we be droppin’ harder sh*t (Droppin’ harder sh*t)/F*ck a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit” which seems to be the clearest indication that he’s finally moving on from the beef. — Photo: Getty
