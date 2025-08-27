Men Lie, Women Lie, Numbers Don’t: According To Billboard, Drake Is The No.1 R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the 21st Century

Drake has been taking some serious Ls following his disastrous battle with Kendrick Lamar, but thanks to Billboard, he’s got something he can boast about in his next hit record.

According to Billboard, Drake is the No. 1 R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the 21st century.

This is a massive accomplishment for an artist who didn’t land on the Billboard charts until 2009, securing an astounding 30 No. 1 hits on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and 15 No. 1s on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums between the years 2000 and 2024.

Those numbers include Drizzy’s work as a solo artist and his collaborative efforts.

But wait, there are more stats the Canadian musician can dust off his shoulder about. Drake also leads the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, boasting the most top 10 hits (135) and total chart entries (355).

His 15 No.1s helped him log in a combined 67 weeks on top while also dominating the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artists recap in 2012, 2015, 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Even Kendrick Lamar would have to salute that.

According to Billboard, its numbers “reflect performance on weekly charts dated Jan. 1, 2000, through Dec. 28, 2024. The Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artists category ranks the best-performing acts in that span based on activity on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.”

Drake is not the only heavy hitter on the list; he is joined by:

Beyoncé The Weeknd Chris Brown Usher Lil Wayne Jay-Z Rihanna Eminem Alicia Keys

As expected, Drake fans are reveling in Billboard’s announcement.

Congratulations are in order; you can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10.