Subscribe
Pop Culture

Men Lie, Women Lie, Numbers Don’t: According To Billboard, Drake Is The No.1 R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the 21st Century

Published on August 27, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drake Named The No 1 R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the 21st Century

Source: Mark Blinch / Getty / Drake

Drake has been taking some serious Ls following his disastrous battle with Kendrick Lamar, but thanks to Billboard, he’s got something he can boast about in his next hit record.

According to Billboard, Drake is the No. 1 R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the 21st century.

This is a massive accomplishment for an artist who didn’t land on the Billboard charts until 2009, securing an astounding 30 No. 1 hits on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and 15 No. 1s on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums between the years 2000 and 2024.

Those numbers include Drizzy’s work as a solo artist and his collaborative efforts.

Related Stories

But wait, there are more stats the Canadian musician can dust off his shoulder about. Drake also leads the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, boasting the most top 10 hits (135) and total chart entries (355).

His 15 No.1s helped him log in a combined 67 weeks on top while also dominating the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artists recap in 2012, 2015, 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Even Kendrick Lamar would have to salute that.

According to Billboard, its numbers “reflect performance on weekly charts dated Jan. 1, 2000, through Dec. 28, 2024. The Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artists category ranks the best-performing acts in that span based on activity on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.”

Drake is not the only heavy hitter on the list; he is joined by:

  1. Beyoncé
  2. The Weeknd
  3. Chris Brown
  4. Usher
  5. Lil Wayne
  6. Jay-Z
  7. Rihanna
  8. Eminem
  9. Alicia Keys

As expected, Drake fans are reveling in Billboard’s announcement.

Congratulations are in order; you can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

billboard Billboard Hot 100 drake
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Canadian rapper Drake...
News
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
News
Supreme x Dunks 2025
6 Items
News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Movies
15 Items
News
News
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close