Draya Michele Takes 22-Year-Old Son To See Jalen Green Play
Draya Michele Takes 22-Year-Old Son To See Her 22-Year-Old NBA Boyfriend Jalen Green Play
Draya Michele lives a life. She was recently spotted taking her 22-year-old son to see her boyfriend Jalen Green play. As spotted on Page Six the former Basketball Wives star caused a stir online last week. On Sunday, Jan. 5 Draya Michele attended the Houston Rockets NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. By her side was her eldest son Kniko Howard who is still in his early 20’s. The mother and son duo were there to see Draya’s boyfriend Jalen Green play who is also 22-years-old. While she is still revered as one of the most sexiest women on social media, Draya is almost twice Green’s age. So naturally the idea of her dating someone the age of her son was polarizing to say the least.It is clear
As a result the footage was met with a lot of criticism online with many calling her out for having a boyfriend the same age of her son. Others pointed to the obvious gender hypocrisy where men are typically celebrated for courting women half their age citing that former NFL Head Coach Bill Belichick is dating someone 48 years younger than him. Draya is no stranger to going viral. Most recently she made headlines as her former boyfriend NY Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor called local police to formally evict her from one of his properties. Prior to that she announced she was pregnant by Jalen Green on International Women’s Day. She would give birth to a baby girl that following May. You can see some of the best responses to Draya Michele and her son popping out at the Houston Rockets game below.
