Draya Michele & Jalen Green Finally Confirm Relationship While Hosting Cherry-Red Themed Baby Shower

Published on April 24, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
Draya Michele & Jalen Green Host Baby Shower

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty / Draya Michele / Jalen Green

It’s been no secret to the world. Still, Houston Rockets hooper Jalen Green and model/reality star/bikini slinger Draya Michele are finally going public with their relationship and forthcoming child.

Everyone’s favorite gossip site and propaganda-spreading platform, The Shaderoom, dropped some video footage from Jalen Green and Draya Michele’s baby shower on Sunday, April 21. The couple wore matching red outfits to match the event’s cherry-red theme, welcoming their daughter’s impending birth.

Michele (39) set the internet ablaze when she revealed she was expecting a child. Many immediately assumed the father was the 22-year-old professional hooper, which caused quite a stir due to the enormous age gap between them and the fact she also has a son a year younger than Green.

The couple’s daughter will be Green’s first child, but there are rumblings on the internet that he is also the father of two more children on the way with two separate women.

Rumors of Draya robbing the cradle began swirling in the summer when she started popping up at Green’s games. The baby shower marks the first confirmation from the couple outside of Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma tagging Green in his congratulatory comment under Draya’s announcement post.

The couple is still going strong despite the rumors that Green’s other kids will arrive around the same time his child with Draya is due.

Of course, social media is reacting to the baby shower news. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Draya Draya Michele Jalen Green
